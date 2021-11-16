Documents Prove Trump Manipulated Covid Response For Politics

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 12:52 Hits: 4

[Above: Glenn Kirshner discusses whether Trump and other officials can be held criminally liable for Covid deaths. -- eds.]

Documents released Friday reveal how in early 2020 the Trump administration downplayed the deadly danger posed by the nascent Covid-19 pandemic, silencing and sidelining top health officials who tried to warn the public and destroying evidence of political interference while issuing rosy declarations that the outbreak was "totally under control" and would soon be over.

The emails and transcripts—released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis—show that as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) became aware that the highly infectious virus that causes Covid-19 was spreading rapidly, agency officials requested to hold briefings about mask guidance and other issues. Their requests were denied.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/documents-prove-trump-manipulated-covid