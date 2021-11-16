The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Documents Prove Trump Manipulated Covid Response For Politics

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Documents Prove Trump Manipulated Covid Response For Politics

[Above: Glenn Kirshner discusses whether Trump and other officials can be held criminally liable for Covid deaths. -- eds.]

Documents released Friday reveal how in early 2020 the Trump administration downplayed the deadly danger posed by the nascent Covid-19 pandemic, silencing and sidelining top health officials who tried to warn the public and destroying evidence of political interference while issuing rosy declarations that the outbreak was "totally under control" and would soon be over.

The emails and transcripts—released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis—show that as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) became aware that the highly infectious virus that causes Covid-19 was spreading rapidly, agency officials requested to hold briefings about mask guidance and other issues. Their requests were denied.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/documents-prove-trump-manipulated-covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version