Jen Psaki Is Obviously Sick Of Peter Doocy's Bait

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki could be heard audibly sighing on Monday after Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy complained that President Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist."

Doocy brought up the topic at the daily White House briefing.

"Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?" the Fox News correspondent wondered.

An audible sigh could be heard coming from Psaki's microphone. But she declined to address the Rittenhouse trial directly.

"What I can reiterate for you is the president's view that we shouldn't have -- broadly speaking -- vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons," she explained. "We shouldn't have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent."

