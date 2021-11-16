The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Report: Michael Flynn Tried To Order Seizure Of 2020 Ballots

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Report: Michael Flynn Tried To Order Seizure Of 2020 Ballots

In Jonathan Karl's new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" Karl reports that after being pardoned by Trump, the disgraced and disgraceful Michael Flynn tried to coax a Pentagon official and senior Trump official named Ezra Cohen into overthrowing the election.

Cohen was traveling in the Middle East when Flynn told him to cut his trip short.

"We need you," and told the DoD official that "there was going to be an epic showdown over the election results."

Flynn urged Cohen on, "He needed to get orders signed, that ballots needed to be seized, and that extraordinary measures needed to be taken to stop Democrats from stealing the election."

"As Flynn ranted about the election fight, [Cohen] felt his old boss sounded manic," Karl writes in the book. "He didn't sound like the same guy he had worked for."

"Sir, the election is over," Cohen told Flynn, according to the book. "It's time to move on."

Flynn, according to Karl, fired back: "You're a quitter! This is not over! Don't be a quitter!"

If the reporting is accurate, Flynn acted like an out-and-out traitor to the U.S. Constitution he swore to uphold.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/report-michael-flynn-tried-order-seizing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version