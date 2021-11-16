Kinzinger Bashes Chris Christie Over Early Trump Support

Articles

Because we live in the worst timeline, every media outlet under the sun (including NYT, CNN, MSNBC, and what? The Daily Show?) are hosting former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's promotional book tour, which is, of course, a campaign launch for 2024 and an effort to reconstruct his tarnished image.

What has Christie done to warrant so much airtime? He wrote a book promising to "save" the Republican Party from Trump.

Finally speaking out against Trump's conspiring to overthrow the 2020 election does not warrant a media blitz. But Christie's book is published by Threshold Books, the "conservative imprint" owned by CBS/Viacom. "Threshold Editions is the proud publisher of many bestselling authors, including Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, [the late] Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, John Bolton, Dick Cheney, Tom Fitton, Michelle Malkin, and Karl Rove."

You know who else is owned by CBS/Viacom? Comedy Central.

The whole publishing world is an incestuous cesspool. If anyone in the news industry wants their OWN books promoted on The Daily Show, they gotta promote Chris Christie as newsworthy. I'm sure the question "WHY?" isn't even asked.

And even without that quid pro quo, the mainstream media always has a soft spot for Republican politicians, even ones that left office with a 14% overall rating.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who refused to become a puppet for Trump and voted to impeach him over the January 6 insurrection at the US capital threw a wrench in the sickening coverage Chris is receiving.

