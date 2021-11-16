Watch Live: Closing Arguments In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 00:04 Hits: 10

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old Illinois gunman who traveled across state lines and killed two men and injured another during racial injustice protests in Wisconsin in the summer of 2020.

The defense and the prosecution will each have two-plus hours to make their closing arguments. Things are scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/watch-live-prosecution-lays-out-final-case-in-tumultuous-rittenhouse-murder-trial?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-live-prosecution-lays-out-final-case-in-tumultuous-rittenhouse-murder-trial