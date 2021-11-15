The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Blue America Endorsement Alert -- Meet Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Blue America Endorsement Alert -- Meet Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Jamie McLeod-Skinner is the candidate running for a congressional seat that includes part of the old district reactionary Blue Dog Kurt Schrader represents. Schrader may or may not run. He's not hankering for a fight with Jamie, who is better known than he is in much of the district.

Goal ThermometerAnd this cycle, Schrader, who bears a significant part of the responsibility for tanking the Biden plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs, will not be able to fly to reelection under the radar. People know, for example, that he's the only Democrat still in Congress who voted against raising the minimum wage.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/blue-america-endorsement-alert-meet-jamie

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version