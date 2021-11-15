BREAKING: Alex Jones Found Guilty In Sandy Hook Defamation Suits

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 17:26 Hits: 1

At long last, justice for the Sandy Hook parents, whose suffering was lied about and exploited by Alex Jones. Jones slandered them for money and clicks.

The New York Times reports that since Alex Jones refused to turn over the documents ordered by the Connecticut court, which included financial records, he was guilty by default.

A superior court in Connecticut granted a sweeping victory to the families of eight people killed in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., suing the far-right broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars media outlet for defamation. The judge in Connecticut ruled on Monday that because Mr. Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, including financial records, he was guilty by default. The ruling combines with three previous rulings in Texas to grant the families of 10 Sandy Hook shooting victims four victories in four defamation lawsuits against Mr. Jones. Juries in both states will next decide how much Mr. Jones should pay the families in damages, atop court costs. Those trials are scheduled for next year in both states.

Jones never had any kind of defense for his insane slander. He called the Sandy Hook massacre, which killed 26 people, including 20 children, a "false flag operation."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/alex-jones-found-guilty-all-sandy-hook