GOP Reps Decry Threats They Received For Bucking Trump

Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) on Sunday lamented the threats they received after they broke ranks from former President Trump and their colleagues with the votes they cast in the past year. Both Upton and Gonzalez were among the handful of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection earlier this year. Upton also faced backlash for supporting the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month.

