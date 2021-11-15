Foxsplaining: The Kidz Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021

The other day, Jimmy Kimmel trolled Lauren Boebert by showing that people couldn't discern her videos from Saturday Night Live skits.

Desi Lydic does something similar where you can't tell her skit apart from actual Faux News stories. It's actually kind of scary how similar they are. So similar that I thought for a minute that we'd have to send Miss Desi to the George Soros reeducation camp.

Open thread below...

