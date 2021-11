Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021

At long last, President Biden plans to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday. Plus, he'll attend a virtual summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/14/1055640638/week-in-politics-infrastructure-bill-provides-money-for-bridges-broadband-and-mo