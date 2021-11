Articles

Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021

So, a few days ago, buddies Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds pulled the ole switcheroo on a couple of late night talk show hosts...it was pretty hilarious. Jimmy Kimmel was expecting Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon was introducing Ferrell when the other walked through the curtain. Of course, hilarity ensued.

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

