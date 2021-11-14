St. Jude Hoards Billions While Many Of Its Families Drain Savings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 13:16 Hits: 8

St. Jude Hoards Billions While Many of Its Families Drain Their Savings

by David Armstrong and Ryan Gabrielson

A series of sharp knocks on his driver’s side window startled Jason Burt awake.

It was the middle of the night on a Saturday in 2016. Burt was sleeping in his pickup truck in the parking lot of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, where his 5-year-old daughter was being treated for brain cancer. He’d driven more than 500 miles from his home in Central Texas to visit her.

A St. Jude security guard peered into the truck and asked Burt what he was doing. Burt explained that his daughter and her mother, his ex-girlfriend, were staying in the hospital’s free patient housing. But St. Jude provides housing for only one parent. Burt, a school bus driver making $20,000 a year, told the guard he couldn’t afford a hotel. The guard let the exhausted father go back to sleep.

St. Jude would do no more to find him a place to stay.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/st-jude-children-cancer-family