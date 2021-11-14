Fox Plays Conservative Victim Card For Rittenhouse Judge

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 14:55 Hits: 7

As we've already discussed here, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a hot mess, primarily due to Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder, who ruled that prosecutors couldn't call the people shot by Rittenhouse "victims," but it was okay to call them "rioters" and "looters," went off on a tangent on the hearsay rule, which veered off into a discussion of a Bible passage, made an inappropriate joke about Asian food, and who's behavior has just been bizarre since the trial began.

The pundits on Fox "news" have been doing their best to make Rittenhouse into a hero, and blaming everyone but the teen for the murders he committed. Now they've also taken up the cause for the judge, who received some threatening messages according to some reporting they cited from the Washington Examiner.

Here are the hosts of this Saturday's Fox & Friends playing the conservative victim card for Schroeder, and pretending that this guy hasn't been a train wreck during the trial.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/fox-plays-conservative-victim-card