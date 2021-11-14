Lunatic Antivax State Senator Now Begs For Advanced COVID Treatment

Articles

In a perverse sort of way, you've got to admire (if that's the right word) the sheer chutzpah of some of these anti-vaxxer clowns. This one "spends almost every FB [Facebook] post either railing against the science of climate change or against vaccine mandates. He doesn't seem to care about much else." Yet because he now has COVID himself (and is almost certainly unvaccinated) and is in a foreign country without access to advanced medicines he wants the taxpayers of Washington state to fork over for an expensive treatment to better ensure that he doesn't get sicker and/or die.

State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale, Whatcom County’s only Republican in the state Legislature, is suffering from COVID-19 in El Salvador and unable to receive advanced treatment. Ericksen’s spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald that the senator has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation. “I took a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID shortly after I arrived,” Ericksen said in a message to members of the state House and Senate. read more

