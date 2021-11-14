Chris Christie Clashes With Donna Brazile Over $29 Toilet Paper

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 16:43 Hits: 11

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile clashed with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday after he claimed that his wife pays $29 for toilet paper.

Christie made the claim during a panel discussion about President Joe Biden's agenda on ABC's This Week.

"Let me give you an example of what normal people really care about," Christie opined. "I mean, first, they go to the gas station and as much as the Biden administration is against fossil fuels, until further notice we're going to be using them ... So they go to the gas station and the prices are way too high."

"I will tell you something," he continued. "My wife just told me three days ago she walked into the supermarket and she picked up a big pack of toilet paper and she said to me, 'Do you know how much this cost me today? $29. $29!"

"Was she at Costco?" Brazile asked.

"She wasn't at the Costco. She was at the supermarket," Christie explained. "But here's the thing. Normal people who go out there and they see they're paying $29 for that. Guess who they're blaming. They're blaming Joe Biden."

"Inflation has been going up for the last three years," Brazile pointed out. "You've got to be smart when you go out and shop today. OK? Whether you're looking for Jiffy cornbread, which used to be three for a dollar and it went up to 87 cents or if you're buying gas. If you buy it in the inner city, it's 10 cents more than if you go out further out."

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/chris-christie-clashes-donna-brazile-over