Jim Jordan Cannot Wait To Abuse Executive Privilege

Rep Jim Jordan, a man who helped incite the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, proves once again that he's an incompetent fool when it comes to anything other than abusing his power.

Rep. Jordan issued a toothless threat aimed at the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot, which has subpoenaed many Trump supporters (like Steve Bannon) and former officials (like Mark Meadows) who allegedly helped orchestrate and stage the deadly insurrection.

Jordan tweeted this:

Joe Biden has evicerated Executive Privilege.

There are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan when we take back the House. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 12, 2021

Jake Sullivan is Biden's National Security Adviser and Ron Klain is the White House Chief of Staff. Rep Jordan seems to believe that if Republicans take back the House, they can immediately subpoena every Joe Biden administration official without any provocation or justification.

Jordan is in hot water himself over January 6th, and must answer for the many phone calls he had with Donald Trump on that day.

