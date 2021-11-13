Bloomberg Reporter Triggered By VP Kamala Harris' Use Of Word 'The'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021

Today in traditional media nonsense, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the word “the” to make a point, and it is NEWS.

No, I’m not kidding.

This must be a parody, right? Right?? https://t.co/Ie3nLy2Db7 — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) November 12, 2021

It is not a parody. Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News. She is tweeting about how the vice president of the United States pronounced one of the most common words in the English language.

It is true that some people, including Sean Hannity, did attack Harris for supposedly using a fake French accent on another stop of her trip to France. That was false—she said “THE plan,” for emphasis—and did not bear repeating and validating outside of right-wing circles. Jacobs might maybe possibly claim that what she’s doing here is showing that Harris employs that usage of “the” regularly. Instead, Jacobs elevated partisan attacks and rather than explicitly discrediting them, turned them into an inspection of Harris’ pronunciation more generally. It’s a kind of scrutiny that somehow keeps getting disproportionately applied to women and people of color. So mysterious.

