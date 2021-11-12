Cheney Backs Censuring ‘Avowed White Nationalist’ Gosar Over Violent AOC Vid

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 19:19 Hits: 3

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is putting Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on blast after the far-right Republican posted a graphic anime-style video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden on social media earlier this week.

