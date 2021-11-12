Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:48 Hits: 4

The COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference is coming to a close, and while the leaders of some of the world’s largest emitters are absent from the conference, other countries have increased their climate pledges around deforestation and methane emissions. But activists and leaders from the most vulnerable nations are demanding more ambitious commitments to meet the carbon-emissions cuts that scientists say are necessary to combat the worst impacts of climate change.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Robyn Eckersley, a political science professor at the University of Melbourne, joins to talk about the difficulties of reaching a coordinated international strategy on climate as well as the history of international agreements in general. Then Anthony Leiserowitz, the director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, comes on to discuss domestic perceptions of climate change in the United States and abroad.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-this-is-what-will-determine-the-future-of-climate-change/