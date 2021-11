Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:37 Hits: 4

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that prices rose in October and are hovering at a notably high point has triggered a full-on Democratic panic attack over the fate of the reconciliation bill.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/inflation-manchin-reconciliation-economy?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=inflation-manchin-reconciliation-economy