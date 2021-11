Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:57 Hits: 0

Federal prosecutors charged Steve Bannon over his defiance of a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/12/1054309797/steve-bannon-contempt-congress-justice-department