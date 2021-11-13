Welcome To The Republican Circular Firing Squad

Articles

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has made it his job to throw his caucus members under the bus whenever Donald Trump demands, so it's perhaps not surprising that he is actively fomenting rage against the 13 House Republicans who voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week.

What is notable is the fact that the Republican Party has devolved into a circular firing squad over the $1 trillion bipartisan measure—negotiated by Senate Republicans and backed by no fewer than 19 of them, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell himself.

On Monday, McConnell called the bill a "godsend" to his state after touring a farming company in Morehead, Kentucky.

"We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges," McConnell told local CBS affiliate WKYT. "It’s a godsend for Kentucky.”

