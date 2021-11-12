Joy Reid: Rittenhouse, Zimmerman 'Little Kings Of Their Own'

Articles

Joy Reid executed a masterful takedown of white vigilante culture in America, explaining in the plainest of terms that since the colonies freed themselves from the king, they became "little kings of their own" and not a thing has changed since. She started, though with the most recent example, Kyle Rittenhouse, and worked backwards from there.

Comparing the Rittenhouse case with George Zimmerman's, the differences and similarities couldn't be more stark and upsetting.

"Much like the Rittenhouse case, the Zimmerman case was fundamentally about American vigilantism. And whether it is legal in America for a person not in law enforcement to take it upon themselves to arm themselves with a gun, and mete out what they view as justice in the name of self-defense and investigating property crime," said Reid. She pronounced, accurately, that as long as you're white, that's A-OK in America. Then, though, she took us back in time.

