AUDIO: Hear Trump Defend Insurgents Who Wanted To Hang Pence

Friday, 12 November 2021

The big news this morning is this audio of Trump defending the insurgents who wanted to hang Mike Pence to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl. CNN's New Day talks about this, yes, still shocking story:

"Axios has audio this morning of former president Trump defending the threats made by the January 6th Capitol insurrectionists to hang Mike Pence. Listen to this," Brianna Keilar said.

KARL: Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety? TRUMP: No, I thought he was well protected and I had heard he was in good shape, no. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, no -- KARL: You heard the chants. That was terrible, the -- TRUMP: He could have -- well, the people are very angry. KARL: They're saying hang Mike Pence. TRUMP: It is common sense, John, it is common sense that you are supposed to protect -- how can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?

"First, John, to you, Donald Trump is justifying the calls to hang Mike Pence," John Berman said.

"Yes. We have hit something new in American history. Never before has a president been on record approving of a violent mob trying to kill his vice president," John Avlon said.

