The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

You Won't Believe This Latest Fox Friends Fake Edit

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

You Won't Believe This Latest Fox Friends Fake Edit

Here's what President Biden actually said during his Veterans Day speech yesterday:

I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro -- at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.

Qnut Nation said Biden referred to Paige as “the great Negro at the time.” Biden was obviously referring to the famed Negro League in baseball.

So much work to turn nothing into something, starting with Fox & Friends:

And it took off from there:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/you-wont-believe-latest-fox-friends-fake

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version