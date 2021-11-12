Mark Meadows Defies House Committee Investigating Jan 6th Insurrection

Category: World Politics Hits: 12
Trump's former Chief of Staff thumbed his nose at the House Committee's January 6 insurrection probe, and refused to show up for his deposition this Friday morning.
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D- MS) will now recommend criminal contempt charges be filed against this Freedom Caucus wacko.
Thompson made it clear if Meadows didn't show, he would take action, "Such willful non-compliance with the subpoena would force the Select Committee to consider invoking the contempt of Congress procedures…"
Trump administration officials and his supporters have made a habit of refusing Congressional subpoenas.
It's up to the DOJ to move on this and fast.
