Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 10:06 Hits: 13

Hawley is calling for a "revival of ... manhood in America." Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a Calvin University professor and the author of Jesus and John Wayne, explains how masculinity is a political issue.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054615028/is-masculinity-under-attack-sen-hawley-wants-to-defend-the-men-of-america