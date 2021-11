Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:17 Hits: 9

President Biden toured the busy Port of Baltimore Wednesday, part of his push to show he has a handle on supply chain snarls and concerns about inflation — while promoting his legislative agenda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054614958/at-baltimore-port-biden-reassures-americans-about-shipping-snags-inflation