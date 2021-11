Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 21:19 Hits: 9

President Biden has declared the U.S. is back as a leader in combatting disastrous climate change. But after years of unfulfilled pledges, how do other countries view American leadership and promises?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054884091/how-other-countries-at-cop26-view-american-leadership-and-climate-promises