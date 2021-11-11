U.S. Gold Medalist Pepper-Sprayed In Racist Attack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 22:23 Hits: 16

The rise of racism under the Trump administration is typified by what Suni Lee, who won the overall gymnastics gold media for the U.S. in Tokyo, certainly went through recently in Los Angeles. Lee is currently featured on Dancing with the Stars.

Popsugar interviewed one of the shining stars of our US Olympic team and she recounted what happened to her.

"Suni's accomplishments don't make her immune to the painful and dangerous realities of anti-Asian hate in America. With the rate of unprovoked violence against Asian Americans fueled by COVID-19 misinformation continuing to climb across the nation, she tells me she found herself facing a racist attack a week before our conversation. While waiting for an Uber after a night out with her girlfriends, who are all of Asian descent, they were startled by a group speeding by in a car yelling racist slurs like "ching chong" and insisting they "go back to where they came from." One passenger, Suni says, sprayed her arm with pepper spray as the car sped off."

Republicans on TV try to make California appear to be a liberal haven, even though it's a great state, but there are a lot of MAGA, QAnon, and Bircher lunatics running around.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/us-gold-medal-winner-gets-pepper-sprayed