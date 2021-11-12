The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Defense Attorney Wants 'Black Pastors' Banned From Arbery Murder Trial

Defense Attorney Wants 'Black Pastors' Banned From Arbery Murder Trial

In the "They're Not Even Trying To Hide It Anymore" category, Kevin Gough, the attorney defending the men who lynched Ahmaud Arbery wants to make sure no more "Black pastors" like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson are permitted to attend the trial. Here's this racist piece of sh*t's argument, such as it is.

"The idea that we're going to be serially bringing these people in to sit with the victim's family, one after another, obviously, there's only so many pastors they can have. And if their pastor's Al Sharpton right now, that's fine, but that's IT, we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here. Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim's family, trying to influence the jury in this case, and I'm not saying the State is even aware that Mr. Sharpton was in the courtroom, I certainly wasn't aware of it."

