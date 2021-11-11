Kansas School District Bans Pulitzer Prize-winning Books

Articles

Thursday, 11 November 2021

The assault on education by the right wing lunatics is in full swing since the GOP believes this is a good election strategy.

First, wingnut activists attacked school board meetings with bogus critical race theory nonsense and now they're banning award-winning books by well-known authors.

If Republicans are going to start banning books because of content too intense for the youth of this nation, you'd think it would be Henry Miller's "Tropic Of Cancer," maybe "Delta of Venus," or "50 Shades of Gray," maybe even "Lolita."

The rub is you never see any of these books in schools at all.

Instead, these wackos are banning Pulitzer Prize award-winning Fences by the incomparable August Wilson.

This is like a scene right out of Hulu's Handmaid's Tale. And guess what? Margaret Atwood's book is now on the chopping block, along with the sequel, Testament. and there is more: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky.

You can see a pattern here because the books are mainly those of people of color with diverse background, or women.

Republicans don't even hide their racism, misogny and homophobia any longer.

Get ready for book burning ceremonies to start at Evangelical colleges first.

