Capitol Rioter Gets 41 Months - Longest Sentence So Far

Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021

The real sentences are starting to come now, not the glorified trespassing nonsense that most of these miscreants have gotten so far.

Source: CNBC

A federal judge Wednesday sentenced former mixed martial arts fighter Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Fairlamb’s sentence is the longest prison term to date for any of the hundreds of people criminally charged in connection with the riot, which disrupted the confirmation by Congress of the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden and left five people dead.

But federal prosecutors on Tuesday night said that they want an even longer prison term — 51 months — for the most notorious face of the Jan. 6 riot, so-called QAnon shaman Jacob Chansley.