Liz Cheney Torches Trump As 'Grave Threat To Democracy'

Speaking at the First Amendment Award Celebration, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney described the threat to US democracy from Trump and his Congressional leaders as Defcon 1.

"Moments when it matters most, we are also confronting a domestic threat that we've never faced before," Cheney said.

"A former president, who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic. Aided by political leaders, who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man."

I wonder if Liz has read any of my articles? Or Karoli’s?

Trump was invited to speak at a large Republican House fundraising dinner and that drew her ire. Cheney bashed all Republican leaders that sit idly by while Trump destroys the rule of law and the Constitution.

She continued, "At the dinner, he reportedly said once again, that the insurrection was on November 3rd. And that the events of January 6, when a violent mob invaded the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the American people and stop the constitutional process of the counting of electoral votes, that those events were a protest. That they were justified."

I know how many Democrats feel about Liz Cheney, but any Republican politician willing to stand up and call out Traitor Trump and his enablers in Congress needs to be heard now more than ever.

