Traitor Tucker Asks 'Why Don't We Take Russia's Side?'

Thursday, 11 November 2021

Echoing Traitor Trump's love of Russia, Tucker Carlson doesn't understand why America is "siding with Ukraine" over Putin.

Ukraine is a democracy and our ally. Russia is our adversary led by a dictator who poisons his political opponents. Really, Tucker, who is paying you?

In a segment with Rep. Mike Turner, Carlson asked, "Hold on, why would we take Ukraine's side and not Russia's side? It's a sincere question. If you're looking from an American perspective, I mean why, who's got the energy reserves? Who's the major player in world affairs..."

Carlson ranted about China and Russia. "I'm totally confused," Tucker said shaking his head.

It doesn't matter to Tucker that Russia is run by a murderous thug.

It doesn't matter to Tucker that Ukraine is a valued ally to the US.

Republican Mike Turner had to explain our position to him like he's a child.

"Maybe if you get a map you see where the black sea is, and Bulgaria and Romania - Romania where we have our missile defense system," Turner said.

"Ukraine is a democracy. Russia's an authoritarian regime that is seeking to impose its will upon the democracy in Ukraine. And we're on the side of democracy,

"We're for democracy, We're for liberty. We're not for authoritarian regimes coming in and changing borders by tanks. Russia isn't showing up on the borders with ballot boxes they're showing up on the borders with tanks," Turned explained.

