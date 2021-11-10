The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rittenhouse Adds Terrible Acting To His List Of Crimes

Category: World Politics Hits: 16

Rittenhouse Adds Terrible Acting To His List Of Crimes

Well, SOMEONE got terrible acting coaching from their attorneys, and his name rhymes with Bile Sh*ttenhouse.

In a Wisconsin courtroom, an entitled teenager who cosplayed vigilante and shot three protesters in Kenosha, killing two of them, tried to turn on the waterworks while on the stand. This was worse than Carol Burnett doing Nora Desmond. Many on Twitter were immediately reminded of an alleged rapist who sits on the highest court in the land. No one, and I mean, NO ONE (except, perhaps, the predictably racist and biased judge) bought this pathetic display.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/kyle-rittenhouse-fake-crying

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version