Rittenhouse Adds Terrible Acting To His List Of Crimes

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 23:42 Hits: 16

Well, SOMEONE got terrible acting coaching from their attorneys, and his name rhymes with Bile Sh*ttenhouse.

In a Wisconsin courtroom, an entitled teenager who cosplayed vigilante and shot three protesters in Kenosha, killing two of them, tried to turn on the waterworks while on the stand. This was worse than Carol Burnett doing Nora Desmond. Many on Twitter were immediately reminded of an alleged rapist who sits on the highest court in the land. No one, and I mean, NO ONE (except, perhaps, the predictably racist and biased judge) bought this pathetic display.

America, a country of equal opportunity (as long as you're white and straight), where you can get away with murder and rape by fake-crying alligator tears, and you may even end up on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hQpQTxG9Ro — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 10, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh was Kyle Rittenhouse's crying coach pic.twitter.com/pRhpzDNLr8 — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) November 10, 2021 read more

