Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

A judge has denied former President Donald Trump's request to block documents from being handed over to a House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054201918/federal-judge-rejects-trumps-bid-to-block-the-release-of-jan-6-documents