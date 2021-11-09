The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dennis Prager Lies: Gays With AIDS Treated Better Than Unvaxed

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Dennis Prager Lies: Gays With AIDS Treated Better Than Unvaxed

Dennis Prager on Monday made the wild claim on Newsmax that the unvaccinated of today are treated worse than gay men during the height of the AIDS crisis.

There is no lie Republicans will not tell, there is no conspiracy theory they will not promote with impunity.

To support the MAGA and anti-vax cults, Prager tries to rewrite history to defend the indefensible.

After claiming President Biden can use a magic wand to lower gas prices but refuses to do so, Dennis Prager ranted against any form of climate change legislation.

Spewing like a mental patient who escaped his straight jacket, Prager said, "How did people get governed by irrational fears?"

Climate change is an irrational fear now?

"Whether it is of the non-vaccinated who are the pariahs of America, as I have not seen in my lifetime, any pariah group like this," Prager blathered. "During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and it should have been inconceivable.”

Liars gotta lie.

If you're old enough to have lived through the AIDS epidemic, you know how harsh and vicious people were, especially Republicans against anyone who had AIDS. Even going near somebody that had AIDS was verboten. And Republicans were especially terrible.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/dennis-prager-lies-claims-gays-aids

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version