The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Big Bird Strikes Back!

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Big Bird Strikes Back!

As the gentle reader is well aware of, Ted Cruz (Q-Cancun) had a major conniption fit and said that Big Bird was a government propagandist because he was promoting the COVID vaccine. Well, this ruffled Big Bird's feathers and he wasn't about to take it sitting down on his nest. With the help of the Late Show and Steven Colbert, Big Bird found the perfect word for Cruz, put to music of course:

Obviously, the bird brain is no match for Big Bird.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/big-bird-strikes-back

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version