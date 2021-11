Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 14:55 Hits: 2

Under the legislation, monitoring systems to stop intoxicated drivers would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026. "It's monumental," said Alex Otte of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

(Image credit: Shafkat Anowar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/09/1053847935/congress-cars-drunk-driving-auto