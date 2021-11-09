The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-Vaxxer Muppet Speaks Out

An anti-vaxxer muppet speaks out against the tyranny of vaccine mandates and other 'woke' muppets.

Source: Newsweek

Aspoof video of a Sesame Street puppet speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and his "woke" castmates has surfaced on social media.

The clip, which was posted to Twitter and apparently created by comedian Brent Terhune, in response to the uproar among Republicans and conservatives that greeted fictional Sesame Street character Big Bird's announcement that he had received the inoculation.

A pastiche of the kind of videos that have flooded social media in the wake of the introduction of mask and vaccine mandates in the U.S., the footage sees what appears to be Terhune voicing an unspecified and entirely invented puppet who claims to have been part of the Sesame Street cast.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/anti-vaxxer-muppet-speaks-out

