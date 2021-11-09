Paul Gosar's Sister Says He Is Mentally Ill And Must Be Stopped

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 16:51 Hits: 9

I thought issuing a public threat against the President or any member of Congress was already illegal, and that you get a visit from the Secret Service if you do that.

Paul Gosar tweeted from both his private and official accounts an anime video showing the sick fantasy of killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and physically attacking Joe Biden.

Why can't his employer, the United States Congress, do a psych check on their employee?

Twitter put a warning label on his tweets and Gosar BRAGGED about it.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/paul-gosars-sister-says-he-mentally-ill