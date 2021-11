Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 15:03 Hits: 0

Ex-President Donald Trump, still seething over his electoral defeat, was reportedly ready for some mutually assured destruction on Jan. 20.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/qd4bp3M-_2k/trump-told-rnc-start-new-party