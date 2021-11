Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:21 Hits: 1

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), signaled on Monday that a candidate being accused of strangling his wife isn’t a dealbreaker for the GOP’s top Senate fundraising organization.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/sBEZKJdDAlU/nrsc-chair-scott-condemn-parnell-domestic-abuse