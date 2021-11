Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:20 Hits: 1

Nicaragua's leader Daniel Ortega says he was overwhelmingly elected president for a fourth consecutive term Sunday. But critics, including leaders around the world, say the elections were a sham.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053647213/daniel-ortega-has-won-the-nicaragua-presidency-in-an-election-many-say-was-a-sha