Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 00:35 Hits: 5

Members of the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, who won recent championships, had declined to visit President Donald Trump, while the Lakers' visit was canceled because of COVID protocols.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053678862/milwaukee-bucks-first-nba-champions-visit-white-house-2016