The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newsmax' Cortes Refuses To Say If He's Vaccinated

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Newsmax' Cortes Refuses To Say If He's Vaccinated

If you're a Republican and accused of sexual assault, abuse, serial lying, or any other immoral action, there is always a place for you to land in right-wing media.

Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump adviser, claimed Trump's egregious refusal to condemn neo-Nazis — after the Charlottesville rally left Heather Heyer dead — was a hoax, while appearing on Prager U's propaganda piece, "The Charlottesville Hoax.”

Cortes was finally fired by CNN after he attacked media coverage of Trump’s “very fine people” remarks. Naturally, Newsmax welcomed him with open arms.

Since Newsmax is facing all sorts of legal woes, though, because of their lies about the 2020 presidential election, the extremist network has decided to comply with President Joe Biden 's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. This is unacceptable to Cortes, and to get MAGA and antivaxxer support, Cortes is playing a martyr.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/newsmax-cortes-refuses-comply-their

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version