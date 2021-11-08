Life Would Be Better If It Were Always Daylight Saving Time

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

Never “spring forward” or “fall back” again.

Steve Calandrillo, University of Washington

In my research on daylight saving time, I have found that Americans don’t like it when Congress messes with their clocks.

In an effort to avoid the biannual clock switch in spring and fall, some well-intended critics of DST have made the mistake of suggesting that the abolition of DST – and a return to permanent standard time – would benefit society. In other words, the U.S. would never “spring forward” or “fall back.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/life-would-be-better-if-it-were-always