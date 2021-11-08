Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Above: Kraftwerk performs Tour de France. We got the first étage of links for y'all to start your week! Pace yourselves!

Infidel753 posits us that American Capitalism is —by design— rigged against us.

Annie Asks You gives us an appreciation for President Biden.

Driftglass writes a screenplay!

Shower Cap summarizes last week as only he can.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Big Bad Bald Bastard notes that Kraftwerk was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame... but too late for Florian Schneider.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

