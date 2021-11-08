The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SNL: This Week, It Was The Best Trump Ever

SNL's new Trump is a smash, if the press and social media reaction is anything to go by. Via The Guardian:

After a brief, toothless, and ultimately pointless minute spent with antivaxx doofus and now Covid-contagious quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson, putting zero effort into his characterization, as per usual), Pirro welcomes Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (Alex Moffatt).

The Republican is cagey about aligning himself too close with Trump, which makes for an awkward turn when the former president makes a surprise appearance on the show to take credit for Youngkin’s victory, as well as ramble about various topics, including Star Wars, Dune, Marvel’s Eternals, Chris Pratt, Mario, Santa Claus and more.

